CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — One person was transported to Samaritan and two people were airlifted to Upstate after being involved in a head-on crash in Clayton on Monday night.

According to New York State Police, around 8:47 p.m. on August 1, 84-year-old Randolph D. Heinle from Richfield, Ohio was operating a 2012 Audi and attempted to exit the Natali’s Restaurant parking lot. However, while attempting to leave the lot Heinle reportedly drove over a cement curb and began traveling north in the southbound lane.

Police stated that Heinle’s vehicle then struck a 2017 Dodge pickup truck head-on. The driver of the pickup truck that was hit was 71-year-old Deborah A. Lynch from Three Mile Bay. She was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation after the crash.

According to police, Heinle was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in serious condition. His 84-year-old passenger, Delores J. Heinle, was also airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in serious condition.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Clayton Fire Department, Depauville Fire Department, Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, LifeNet, and Mercy Flight. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.