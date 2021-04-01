Utica man arrested after brandishing stolen ‘pellet rifle’ as he tries to steal vehicles on a state route in Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Colonie have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a stolen pellet rifle at multiple people and tried to steal at least two vehicles. Officers say 25-year-old Daquan Forehand was shopping with family when he picked up the weapon, ran through the store to the parking lot, and began menacing multiple people.

Shortly after noon on March 31, officers responded to multiple 911 calls claiming a man was spotted with a rifle close to the Loudon Road Walmart.

Following a “large-scale response” from Colonie Police, Forehand was located under the Latham Traffic Circle overpass on Route 9.

The 25-year-old was safely detained following a brief struggle, during which multiple officers sustained minor injuries. No civilians were injured during the incident.

Daquan Forehand



Ruger Pellet Gun

Daquan Forehand arrest – Image courtesy of Tom Howe

A statement released by Colonie PD said the officers involved used: “minimal force, in a chaotic scene where the use of deadly physical force would have been justified.”

The incident occurred a day after Forehand was released on bail from the Oneida County Jail in Utica. The 25-year-old had been in custody since March 7 on unrelated domestic violence charges.

Forehand is facing the following charges in relation to the March 31 incident:

Two counts of second degree attempted robbery

Menacing a police officer

Fourth degree grand larceny

Resisting arrest

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree menacing

Petit larceny

He was arraigned on Wednesday and remains in custody at the Albany Medical Center, under supervision of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Forehand does not appear to be injured and is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation.

During the incident, the Walmart store was placed on “lockdown” by its security personnel, the lockdown was lifted shortly after the suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone who was victimized during the incident, or has any information, is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.