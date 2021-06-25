Utica man arrested on multiple weapons charges after running from police

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Utica Crime Unit and the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office are reporting that two men have been arrested on weapons charges after a brief foot pursuit.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday June 25th, Jonathan Rivera 27-years-old of Utica and another male who’s identify has not been released, were stopped on Schuyler Street and Lenox Avenue. by members of the Utica Crime Prevention Unit and the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office.

The men were walking in the road and officers were able to recognize one of them as having outstanding warrants in Utica. When the officers began to approach the two men, one of them immediately fled, prompting a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit the Deputy believed that he saw one of the men discard an item over a fence as he was running.

Soon after, the Deputy was able to detain the man, ending the pursuit. Upon checking the area where it was believed that the item was discarded, a loaded handgun magazine was found. Officers then searched the remaining area and eventually found a 9mm handgun.

Jonathan Rivera was arrested and charged with the following:

NYSV&TL violation

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

The second male involved remains unidentified at this time and was arrested for the following charges: