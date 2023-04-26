MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT) is kicking off a $5.2 million dollar paving project on two State routes running right through the heart of the Village of Manlius.

The Village is set to have improvements over the course of spring and summer into the end of the year when the project is expected to be finished.

Crews will be eventually milling and paving four inches of asphalt along a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 92 (Fayette Street) and along State Route 173 (East Seneca Street). The road improvements will “enhance safety and improve travel,” stated the NYS DOT.

“Our local villages are one of the unique features of New York State and the Department of Transportation is determined to do what we can to help them remain vibrant and prosperous places to live, work and visit,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project in the Village of Manlius will make it easier for residents and visitors to experience one of the charming communities of Central New York, creating better traffic flow and a more walkable downtown area that is inviting to all.”

New sidewalks and curb cuts are already being worked on, and permanent street parking near some Village businesses will also be added, improving access to local retailers.

Additional work includes replacement of sidewalks and curb ramps, repair of drainage structures, upgrades to traffic signals and the installation of new signage and pavement markings.

Over 30 new deciduous trees and 20 new shrubs will also be planted within the project limits. This is part of the same project that cut down the 20 old trees in Manlius which was covered in a Your Stories question last month.

“The state Department of Transportation’s announcement is welcome news to our area. Anyone who travels along these Manlius routes knows that improvements to the roads are long overdue,” said Assemblyman Al Stirpe. “This investment will not only provide smoother and safer roads for motorists and pedestrians alike but will also improve access to downtown Manlius and all the local businesses within it, further revitalizing our region. My thanks go out to Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and her department for their continued work to improve Central New York roadways.”

Most road work lane closures will be between 9:00 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.