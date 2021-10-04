Violent crimes in Northern New York increase during pandemic months

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Throughout 2020, and during pandemic months, crime rates in the North Country increased compared to previous rates logged in 2019.

This is based on data released by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services which confirmed that violent crimes rose from 2019 to 2020, but stayed below the national rate. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the violent crime rate per 100,000 Americans in 2019 was 380.8, which increased to 398.5 in 2020.

In New York, the rate rose from 359.2 in 2019 to 364.9 in 2020. Violent crime with a firearm was also up in the state from 2019 (40.7) to 2020 (57.4). This is detailed in the chart below.

Violent crime Violent crime with a firearm Property crime 2019 359.2 40.7 1,372.5 2020 364.9 57.4 1,406.5 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

The North Country also saw a similar increase in 2020. Violent crime rates increased in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties from 2019 to 2020. In Jefferson County, the rate rose from 221.6 in 2019 to 256.4 in 2020. In St. Lawrence County, violent crimes rose from 98.1 to 127.6. This rate dropped in Lewis County however from 114.4 to 88.3.

Property crime rates decreased in all counties but Jefferson. Compared to 2019, the rate rose from 1,475.1 in 2019 to 1,638.0 in Jefferson County. In Lewis County, the rate dropped from 499.5 to 464.6 in 2020. St. Lawrence County’s property crime rate also dropped from 943.0 to 929.5.

However, the rate of violent crimes with firearms increased across the entire region. In Jefferson County, the rate increased from 17.2 in 2019 to 1,638 in 2020. Lewis County’s rate also increased from 0.0 in 2019 to 11.5 in 2020. St. Lawrence County’s rate was the least substantial, increasing from 7.5 in 2019 to 11.3 in 2020.

All crime rates across the three counties, including county-wide population, is included in the charts below:

Jefferson County

Population Index Crime Violent Crime Property Crime Violent Crime with Firearm 2019 110,566 1,696.7 221.6 1,475.1 17.2 2020 108,426 1,894.4 265.4 1,638.0 1,638.0 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Lewis County

Population Index Crime Violent Crime Property Crime Violent Crime with Firearm 2019 26,224 613.9 114.4 499.5 0.0 2020 26,044 552.9 88.3 464.6 11.5 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

St. Lawrence County

Population Index Crime Violent Crime Property Crime Violent Crime with Firearm 2019 106,996 1,041.2 127.6 943.0 7.5 2020 106,616 1,057.1 127.6 929.5 11.3 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Full data on recent crime rates across New York State can be found on the Division of Criminal Justice Services website.