SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is looking to find out what our viewers’ favorite Halloween candy is!
With October 31 creeping around the corner, NewsChannel 9 would like to find out what our viewers crave during the spooky season.
We took our top six favorite Halloween candies in the newsroom and now we want YOU to choose which is best.
Halloween is loved by many and there are different candy favorites depending on where people live. According to CandyStore.com, here are the top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America:
- Reese’s Cups
- Skittles
- M&M’s
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey Kisses
- Snickers
- Tootsie Pops
- Candy Corn
In New York alone Sour Patch Kids takes the number one spot being gobbled up the most, Hot Tamales sizzles into second, and Candy Corn (it’s corn!) takes third.
Looking for some quick Halloween facts to tell trick-or-treaters from CandyStore.com? These are sure to keep a ghost’s mouth wide open!
- 172 million Americans celebrate Halloween
- 30% of all Halloween purchases are made online
- Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy
- Those who purchase candy on average will spend %27.55
- Most Halloween shopping is done in the first two weeks of October
- In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are normal for trick-or-treaters
- In 2022, the overall Halloween spending is expected to be $10.6 billion
- Over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year