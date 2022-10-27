SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is looking to find out what our viewers’ favorite Halloween candy is!

With October 31 creeping around the corner, NewsChannel 9 would like to find out what our viewers crave during the spooky season.

We took our top six favorite Halloween candies in the newsroom and now we want YOU to choose which is best.

Halloween is loved by many and there are different candy favorites depending on where people live. According to CandyStore.com, here are the top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America:

Reese’s Cups Skittles M&M’s Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

In New York alone Sour Patch Kids takes the number one spot being gobbled up the most, Hot Tamales sizzles into second, and Candy Corn (it’s corn!) takes third.

Looking for some quick Halloween facts to tell trick-or-treaters from CandyStore.com? These are sure to keep a ghost’s mouth wide open!