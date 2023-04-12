Assorted burgers with different fillings, with sesame seeds on wooden table isolated on black background. Bar menu

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York Beef Council has announced its top 29 picks for the Best New York Burger Competition which includes 10 restaurants burgers from Central New York.

The competition, which launched on April 1, has narrowed down its applicants to the top 29 for New Yorkers to vote on now through April 19 on their website.

The following 10 CNY burgers have been chosen in the New York Beef Council’s “Best New York Burger” competition:

Brewers Union Cafe in Brewerton — “Irish Hand Grenade”

The Blarney Stone in Syracuse — “The Blarney Mac”

Angry Garlic in Baldwinsville — “Hot Mess Burger”

Bear Creek in Brewerton — “Bourbon Burger”

Talking Cursive Brewery Company in Syracuse — “Pub Pretzel Burger”

R Diner in Central Square — “Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger”

Kofta Burger in Syracuse — “The Kofta Burger”

Craftsman Wood Grille and Tap House in Fayetteville — “Wood Grille ½ lb. Burger”

Bull and Bear in Liverpool — “Beam Burger”

Ale and Angus in Syracuse — “Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger”

After counting votes, on April 22, the top ten burgers will be announced and voting opens again on April 29 till midnight to decide the top four burgers in New York State.

Those restaurants that make it to the top four for their burgers will head to Onondaga Community College on May 8 for a cook-off at 1:00 p.m. where a panel of judges will taste test the burgers and choose a winner.

Central New York restaurants have held the title for the last four years for their burgers including:

Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse won in 2019 with the “Beef on Weck Burger,”

Monirae’s in Pennellville (Oswego County) won in 2020 with the “The Mighty Declan Burger”

Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse won in 2021 with the “Hot ‘N Smokey Candied Bacon Burger”

Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse won in 2022 with the “Holy Smokers Burger”

Voting is open now through the 19 online so you still have time to test out some of these burgers before voting.