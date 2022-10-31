SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some good news for workers! Wages across the country are up compared to last year.

The U.S. Labor Department says its employment cost index, which combines pay and benefits, rose five percent in the third quarter compared to a year ago.

This is mainly because many companies are doing what they can to try to attract and keep workers. Some of those attractions mean higher wages, pay raises, or even big sign-on bonuses.

But with inflation as high as it is, people might not be noticing the higher pay when looking at their bottom line.