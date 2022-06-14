(WWTI) — Walgreens will be supporting the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign by encouraging their customers to donate at checkout.

According to the American Heart Association, the campaign focuses on inspiring consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by giving. Over 1,000 Walgreens locations across New York and other states will provide shoppers the opportunity to donate to support the mission of the American Heart Association from June 12 through June 26. Director of Retail and Pharmacy Operations at Walgreens, Jordan Steves, said that the company is proud to support the organization.

“At Walgreens, our purpose is to help people live more joyful lives through better health,” Steves said in a press release.“ The mission of the American Heart Association aligns with our corporate philosophy.”

This year, the company is supporting the organization in honor of Brooklyn Graves, the daughter of Registered District Manager of Pharmacy and Retail Operations at Walgreens, Kristen Graves. Graves has shared her family’s story to raise awareness of congenital heart defects, the need for continued research funding, as well as supportive resources the American Heart Association offers.

According to a press release, Brooklyn was born on June 15, 2012, with a congenital heart defect known as Tetralogy of Fallot. In the newborn intensive care unit, she fought for her life for six months and was able to go home for a short time before passing away on January 7, 2013. Each year, Brooklyn’s brothers release balloons for her birthday to honor her fighting spirit and the lives of so many gone too soon. Kristen Graves explained the importance of supporting the Association and how it can benefit those with similar medical issues.

“My mission in life is to never let Brooklyn be forgotten. Her memory will live on forever in so many ways. Because of the commitment of supporters like Walgreens, the American Heart Association can fund research that can lead to breakthroughs that can help so many families, advocate for policies to improve health across communities and so much more,” Graves said.

Donations through the Life is Why campaign will allow the Association to fund cardiovascular research that can save lives, provide CPR training to more than 2.5 million high school students in the US and 22 million people around the globe each year, and support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities. Executive Director of the American Heart Association Greater Washington Region Soula Antoniou said they are thankful for the company’s support.

“We are so thankful for Walgreens and their participation in our Life is Why retail campaign, for their incredible commitment to the American Heart Association and the health of their workforce, customers, and community,” Antoniou said. “By sharing Brooklyn’s story, and that of the Graves family, their legacy lives on to drive our work as a relentless force for a world longer, healthier lives.”

More information about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies can be found here.