Walk to end human trafficking to make a stop in Auburn Thursday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn city officials will meet with humanitarian Kelly Galloway on Thursday during her walk to end human trafficking in the United States.

Mayor Mike Quill, City Councilor Deb McCormick, Police Chief Shawn Butler and Sgt. Christine Gilsus will join the ‘FreeTHEM’ Walk, which kicked off in Lynchburg, Va. and is traveling to Buffalo.

The 902-mile journey is traveling the route of the Underground Railroad with visits to historic sites in nine cities to pay homage to abolitionists who fought to end slavery. Galloway’s group has called “Human Trafficking: A Modern-day Slavery”.

The FreeTHEM Walk is raising $1 million to build a larger human trafficking restoration home to house more victims and their children.