Gov. Cuomo declares gun violence a Disaster Emergency for New York State

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo made an announcement regarding gun violence in New York on Tuesday, issuing an Executive Order declaring gun violence in New York State a Disaster Emergency.

Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence.



Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one.



This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

The governor said New York State should approach gun violence as a public health crisis, much like the state government’s approach to the pandemic. He said it’s important to isolate communities where gun violence numbers are concentrated, much like when the state focused efforts on counties with high COVID-19 infection rates.