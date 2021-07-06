Gov. Cuomo declares gun violence a Disaster Emergency for New York State

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo made an announcement regarding gun violence in New York on Tuesday, issuing an Executive Order declaring gun violence in New York State a Disaster Emergency.
The governor said New York State should approach gun violence as a public health crisis, much like the state government’s approach to the pandemic. He said it’s important to isolate communities where gun violence numbers are concentrated, much like when the state focused efforts on counties with high COVID-19 infection rates.