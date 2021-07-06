Gov. Cuomo declares gun violence a Disaster Emergency for New York State

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York. Cuomo disclosed Monday, May 17, 2021 that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo made an announcement regarding gun violence in New York on Tuesday, issuing an Executive Order declaring gun violence in New York State a Disaster Emergency.

The governor said New York State should approach gun violence as a public health crisis, much like the state government’s approach to the pandemic. He said it’s important to isolate communities where gun violence numbers are concentrated, much like when the state focused efforts on counties with high COVID-19 infection rates.

