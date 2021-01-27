WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

January 20, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to update New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

In his briefing on Monday, the governor said New York shows promising trends in the data, including a declining positivity rate, and less than 1:1 transmission rate. The governor said experts projected a peak in mid-January, but the holiday spike wasn’t as bad as expected.

On Monday the governor said New York is currently in a position to reopen some economic activity, and reduce restrictions as the data shows its safe to do so.

He said the Department of Health was reviewing those protocols and more information would be shared this week. Most of the state’s COVID-19 color-coded zone designations haven’t been updated since November.

