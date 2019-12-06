WATCH LIVE: Press conference on shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FL (WSYR-TV) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a press conference at the front gates of the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
According to WKRG in Mobile, AL, 11 people have been hospitalized. Three people, including the gunman, are dead.
