WATCH LIVE: Press conference on shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FL (WSYR-TV) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a press conference at the front gates of the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

According to WKRG in Mobile, AL, 11 people have been hospitalized. Three people, including the gunman, are dead.

