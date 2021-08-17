WATCH: Ryan McMahon to provide an Onondaga County COVID-19 update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon held a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday after nearly 300 people tested positive for the virus from Saturday-Monday.

During the briefing, McMahon announced an executive order saying interfacing school employees at schools will need to show proof of vaccination to work or test regularly. This order includes third party vendors. Preschool staff will also be required to wear masks.

McMahon also touched on other topics during his briefing:

The county executive believes, in 2-3 weeks are positive rates will be under 1%.

McMahon says he has been in contact with schools and believes districts will follow mask guidance (if it gets worse and schools aren’t following guidelines, then they could mandate masks).

Won’t mandate masks without the infrastructure to apply it.

“This is likely to be an endemic… the game isn’t zero anymore.”

McMahon said he will take his kids to the fair but other parents should do what they believe is best for their children.

Marijuana at the fair: McMahon would like attendees not to smoke it at the fair but said it’s in their right to do so.

