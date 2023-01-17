SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department held a press conference to discuss the latest in the Oakwood Ave homicide.

The Mayor’s Office and other law enforcement agencies were also in attendance discussing the ensuing police response to the homicide.

The press conference comes after a shooting last night on Oakwood Avenue in the area of East Raynor Avenue and Martin Luther King, East, where 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed in the drive-by shooting.

Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection, according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile.

A 19-year-old, Isael Cruz, who Chief Cecile speculated was the target of the shooting, was also shot in the leg and is currently in stable condition at Upstate Hospital.

Syracuse Police has also not confirmed why Cruz was shot, however, Cruz has been answering detectives’ questions.

The Syracuse Police Department gave an update that they know what the suspect’s vehicle looks like and how many people were in the car, thanks to surveillance video from the area. They are still looking for the suspect.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh mentioned even though other law enforcement agencies and New York State Police weren’t at the scene of the crime last night, they are helping the Syracuse Police with this investigation.

“What we saw happen last night, touches a nerve and impacts us all in ways that other crimes don’t. Just because they weren’t at the last press conference doesn’t mean they’re not supporting us. Their presence here today is an indication that there’s mutual interest in that.”

Chief Cecile is pleading with community members to step forward with any tips that can help solve this crime and hold those accountable responsible.

This is the city’s third homicide of 2023.

“The problems that we are facing are not city problems, they are society problems. We need to come together, and we need to acknowledge this isn’t normal, and it should not be tolerated,” said Mayor Walsh.