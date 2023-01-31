OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you want to work where the fun never stops? Water Safari Resort is now hiring for all Summer 2023 positions!

The Human Resources team has already started their in-person and Zoom interviews and encourages people who are looking for a summer job to apply now to secure a position for the upcoming season.

Positions range from the following:

Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Calypso’s Cove

Old Forge Camping Resort

Water’s Edge Inn

Jobs are available in the following departments:

Foodservice

Water rides

Retail

Reservations

Housekeeping

And more

Other positions available include specialty and management and Water Safari also offers free lifeguard training for people 15 years of age and older who are interested in becoming a lifeguard.

Jobs are available for a variety of Summer work schedules both full and part-time, which include weekends and holidays from mid-June through Labor Day. The Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have several job openings from Spring through Fall.

“We are excited to kick off the 2023 hiring season at Water Safari Resort,” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing. “We have many jobs available for this summer and strongly encourage applicants to apply early. Some departments are already filling up. With the minimum wage increasing to $14.20 per hour, this is a great opportunity for today’s youth to gross over $500 for a 35-40 hour work week and to begin gaining valuable work experience now.”

Water Safari is hiring people 16 years of age and older, with limited positions for 14 and 15-year-olds.

Don’t have a ride? Not a problem! There is a bus available to Water Safari every day for Herkimer County residents through the Herkimer County Youth Bureau. Lewis County residents also have public transportation options every day to Old Forge/Water Safari in the Summer.

According to Water Safari, there are many benefits from working at the park such as:

Opportunities for advancement

Learning lifelong career skills

Making new friends

Free Admission tickets for friends or family

And more

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a themed, seasonal water park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel.