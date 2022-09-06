WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual Watertown High School kicked off the school year Tuesday morning.

Escorted by Watertown City Police, Watertown’s Class of 2023 celebrated their “last first day” with the annual senior parade.

Sirens, cheering, music and chants could be heard down Watertown’s Washington Street as hundreds of students drove from City Hall to the high school parking lot.

“The parade was a lot of fun,” Class of 2023 Student Adelaide Weir said. “It was a really exciting start to the day. It’ll be a good year.”

“It’s our last first day of high school,” added Alex Hawthorne. “What’s not to be excited about?”

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit when the excited students were freshmen, and with most COVID-19 precautions lifted, students walked into the most “normal” school year yet.

“It feels great,” said Senior Zach Kilburn. “I’m looking forward to a normal year… finally.”

“I missed being back in the normal school year,” Chip Mott also shared. “I’m just glad to be back to normal. Watertown is a huge family.”

From the first day of school, to homecoming, concerts and musicals, all the way to graduation in June, seniors also shared that they are most excited to enjoy one last year, enjoying moments with their peers.