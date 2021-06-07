Watertown hosting Pride flag raising ceremony June 19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the City of Watertown will once again raise the Pride flag.

Watertown leaders and officials will host a Pride flag raising ceremony on June 19. This is set to take place during the city’s pride weekend-long celebration, June 17 through June 19.

The ceremony will be held at Watertown City Hall located on Washington Street.

Other events included in Watertown’s Pride weekend include the Pride Kickoff Party in downtown Watertown, “Color Blast” Fun Run at Thompson Park and fireworks at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

A full schedule of events is listed below:

Friday, June 18, 2021:

Pride Kickoff Party Paddock Arcade, 5 p.m.



Saturday, June 19, 2021:

Pride Flag Raising Watertown City Hall, 9 a.m.

Color Blast Fun Run Thompson Park, 12 p.m.

Out in the Park Thompson Park, 12 p.m.

Amber Skyy Show Watertown Fairgrounds Agricultural Building, 7:30 p.m.

Pride Fireworks Watertown Fairgrounds, 10 p.m.



Check back with ABC50 throughout June for more Pride Month events.