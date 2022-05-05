WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Watertown has been arrested on several sex offense charges.

According to New York State Police, 23-year-old Joel F. Santos from Watertown was arrested on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

This arrest stems from an investigation into an inappropriate sexual relationship between Santos and a 17-year-old female while he was employed at a teen youth center at Fort Drum.

Following the investigation, Santos also allegedly possessed over 10,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Santos was subsequently arrested on the following charges:

Use of a Child Under 17 years old in a Sexual Performance (C-felony)

Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child Under 16 Years Old (E-felony)

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Under 17 Years Old (D-felony)

Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 1 st degree (D-felony)

degree (D-felony) Sexual Abuse 3rd degree (B-misdemeanor)

Forcible Touching (A-misdemeanor)

A Stay-Away order of protection was issued to the victim.

Santos was arraigned and remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond, and $75,000 partially secured bond.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact NYSP Watertown at 315-782-2112.

State Police was assisted by the U.S Army Fort Drum Criminal Investigation Division