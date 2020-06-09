Watkins Glen International celebrates high school seniors

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen High School is giving 2020 high school seniors, a celebration to remember.

Today students and administration from the 2020 class of Watkins Glen High School celebrated graduation, with a lap around the 3.4-mile road course at Watkins Glen International.

The graduation parade was to celebrate the accomplishments of the school year, as schools around the United States have canceled graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a gift to the students, the president of WGI Michael Printup wanted to remind them that their accomplishments are not forgotten.