Watkins Glen State Park Trail Season comes to a close

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- As late fall nears, so does the cold weather and many outdoor events and venues will be shut down for the season.

Next weekend on October 24th, the Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail will be closing for the season.

The Finger Lakes Regional Director of Parks and Recreation says although the official numbers have not been tallied yet for attendance in the 2021 season, general trends show overall attendance was lower at parks in the Finger Lakes.

“Mainly due to weather, attendance across the Finger Lakes State Park region is behind 2020. Mostly in great part due to the very wet weather we had at the beginning of the season and that cut back on our daytime use and attendance… Outdoor use and picnicking and some of the swim areas ” said Fred Bonn, Finger Lakes Regional Director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.