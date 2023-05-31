ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pay dispute is continuing between Wayne County and the union representing the members of the county’s Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Teamsters, they have rejected the county’s latest offer. The union says that the county failed to provide deputies with salaries equal to that of other agencies, adding that it’s leading to authorities leaving for other opportunities.

That offer, according to Wayne County Administrator Rick House, was to increase wage rates and retain the existing 25-year retirement plan, which was based upon a recommendation from the New York State Public Employment Relations Board.

“The County is disappointed by the outcome of the Union’s vote,” said House. “We believed the mediator’s recommendations were fair and appropriate and the County’s team was ready to recommend approval of the agreement to the Board. Unfortunately, we will not have the opportunity to do so.”

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Millby, in a statement to News 8, explained that the process towards an agreement between the county and the union is ongoing and that the door is still open.

“I am hopeful that the process of mediation will continue and that our Deputies will receive a fair and competitive contract so that we can continue to provide exceptional services to our county residents without fear of losing any more of our Police Services Division,” Sheriff Milby said.

One issue the union has is the lack of a 20-year retirement plan for members of the Road Patrol. Union members say that it is one of the few law enforcement agencies in the region to not have one.

The union is calling upon the Wayne County Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator to continue negotiations. House, meanwhile, says the county will continue to move forward with an agreement for fair compensation and benefits while protecting the county’s taxpayers.

