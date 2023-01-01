SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end.

Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market.

Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and brands.

Bruce Block has been selling antiques for 20 years at Antique Underground and started the weekend market to let other vendors showcase their items.

“There’s antique dealers, artists, people who make furniture, they repurpose things and like that.” Block said, “We also have Fair Trade, which I’m wearing a fair trade jacket, which is things from around the world that were made by different women’s groups or things like that.”

You can find local vendors like Treasure Hunt Shoppe, which sells Vintage jewelry inspired by Native American culture, as well as the Black Citizen’s Brigade which sells vintage clothing from the 1950s through the 80s.

“I really enjoy collecting these clothes because they’re amazing and they stood the test of time,” Black Citizen’s Brigade owner Cjala Surratt said.

The market will now be open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. so everyone has a chance to check it out.