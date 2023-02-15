ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has announced that they will now be accepting EBT SNAP as a form of payment for online orders.

The company said that those who receive EBT SNAP (Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will be able to find SNAP-eligible products by applying a filter through the Wegmans app and only displaying products that qualify.

Wegmans customers with SNAP will also be able to add their card to their Wegmans account or during online checkout and can designate the amount charged to their card.

This announcement is a part of Wegmans’s Feel Your Best resource to help its customers create healthier and more balanced meals.

“Through this initiative, we’re supporting our company mission of helping people live healthier, better lives through food,” said Wegmans nutrition manager Trish Kazacos. “Over the last year, we’ve focused on developing tools and resources to help all our customers plan and shop for foods that support health. Accepting EBT SNAP for online orders helps to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods.”

More information about SNAP can be found here.