MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The famous upstate New York grocery chain has arrived in the big apple.

Wegmans in Manhattan officially opened at Astor Place in the East Village on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

What was once an 87,000-square-foot former department store at Astor Place has been converted into a Wegmans.

The grocery store promises residents they’ll see hundreds of types of fruits and vegetables, hot and prepared food, and fish flown in from a renowned Japanese market three times a week.

This is the second Wegmans store to open in the New York City area, with the first store opening in Brooklyn in October of 2019.

Wegmans is also giving back to the community with a $100,000 donation to various causes. Around 600 people, mostly local, have been hired to work at the grocery store.

Wegmans has also topped the list of Fortune Magazine’s 100 best places to work for 25 years.

Founded in Rochester, Wegmans officials say the business is one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and has remained a family company since it originated as a pushcart more than 100 years ago.