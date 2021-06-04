What was your favorite movie as a kid? Mary Ann Jensen on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Is there a movie that made a big impression on you as a kid? For Mary Ann Jensen that movie was “Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” She decided at a very young age that she wanted to be a meteorologist (as compared to meat-eat-or-ologist…you have to watch the movie to get the bad Dad joke).

I met Mary Ann at the ABC4 studios when she was five years old and one of my first “Xlear Pinpoint Weather Kids.” She got to do the weather forecast live in the afternoon news. Things went well enough that I teased her that I was now “her agent.”

Shortly after Mary Ann’s premiere on the news, it was a moment of serendipity that I found out that “Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” was being released in theatres. I invited Mary Ann to come to the press screening of the movie and come back on the air review the movie. I could tell that she had a gift for gab when she gave the movie “four meatballs for channel four.”

As a mentor, it has been thrilling to see this young lady set goals and achieve them. In addition to doing the weather and movie review, she has also been a junior reporter and been a guest of Good Things Utah. Mary Ann is now thirteen years old and her latest accomplishment is that of being a published author of kid’s chapter books. She has set up the website www.BooksByMaryAnn and sells the books through her ETSY store.

As we chatted, I could tell she still has that journalism vibe going on, so I let her ask me three questions. In case you are wondering what she asked me…well, you’ll have to watch the interview.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

