SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lent starts on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and continues for 40 days until Easter Sunday, April 9. During this time, Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays — which leads many to look for a tasty fish fry instead.

So where can you find a fish fry near you this Lenten season?

Right here! We’ve compiled a list of some community fish fries in the Central New York area.

If you would like a community fish fry added to this list, please fill out the form at the bottom of the article, where we also have an interactive map.

American Legion Post 141

109 Fayette St., Manlius, N.Y.

Fridays into May

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

(315) 692-4426 (Call after 4 p.m. to place your order)

American Legion Post 787

5575 Legionnaire Dr., Cicero, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

(315) 699-0786 or (315) 288-5703

American Legion Post 858

114 NY-49, Cleveland, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 675-8142

American Legion Post 1128

8 Vida Dr., Williamstown, N.Y.

Fridays in Lent

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

(315) 364-2444

Blessed Sacrament / St. Vincent Fish Fry

3127 James St., Syracuse, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent (except Good Friday)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 380-4946, (315) 420-9322, or (315) 399-2770

Bridgeport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary

427 NY-31, Bridgeport, N.Y.

February 24, March 3, 10 and 17

4 p.m. until gone (preorders begin at 3 p.m.)

(315) 633-9048

Callimachus Masonic Lodge 369

451 Main St., Phoenix, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (or until gone)

(315) 695-6222

Camillus Elks Lodge #31

6117 Newport Rd., Camillus, N.Y.

Every Friday night except for holidays

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (eat in or take out)

(315) 672-3106

Canastota Fire Department

127 E Center St., Canastota, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 697-3341

Christ Church

407 E Seneca St., Manlius, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

Call each Friday starting at 11 a.m. to order

Take out only

(315) 682-5795

Divine Mercy Parish

592 S Main St., Central Square, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (April 7: 4 p.m. -7 p.m.)

Simply drive through to get your meal

Fairmount Fire Department

4611 W Genesee St., Syracuse, N.Y.

Ash Wednesday, Fridays through Lent

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Take out only

(315) 487-5811

Liverpool Elks Lodge

3730 Cold Springs Rd., Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

(315) 622-2348

Oswego Elks Lodge

132 W 5th St., Oswego, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dine-in or takeout

(315) 343-1660

Pennellville Fire Department

3 Godfrey Rd., Pennellville, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

Begin serving at 4 p.m.

(315) 695-6046

St. Mary’s Church

St. Mary’s School Cafeteria, 49 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent ending March 31

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Dine in or take out)

(315) 635-5762

St. Rose of Lima Church

411 S Main St., North Syracuse, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (cash only)

(315) 458-0283

Syracuse Polish Home

915 Park Ave., Syracuse, N.Y.

Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Lent

Start at 12 p.m.

(315) 471-9348

Ukrainian National Home

1317 West Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y.

Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Lent

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Preorders are encouraged and can be made here

VFW 7290

105 Maxwell Ave, North Syracuse, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 458-7290

LaBuff Cole American Legion Post 911

2598 Legion Street. Cato, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 626-6737

Hastings Fire Department

1994 US RT 11 Hastings, N.Y.

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315)-625-7592

Jamesville Fire Department

6661 East Seneca Tpke. Jamesville, New York

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 492-2872

Fair Haven Fire and Rescue

14447 Fair Haven Rd, Sterling, NY 13156

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

(315)-947-5145

Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians

79 Van Anden St Auburn, NY 13021

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 252-6459

St. George Macedonian Church

5083 Onondaga Road

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 487-1265

St. Mary’s Fish Fry

600 N. Main Street, Minoa, NY 13226

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department

7224 Old County Rd., Canastota, NY 13032

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(315) 697-9809

Tri-Parish Lenten Fish Fry

600 N. Main St., Minoa

Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

If you’d like to have your organization added to the list, please fill out the information below.

We are prioritizing community-run fish fries.