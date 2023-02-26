SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lent starts on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and continues for 40 days until Easter Sunday, April 9. During this time, Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays — which leads many to look for a tasty fish fry instead.
So where can you find a fish fry near you this Lenten season?
Right here! We’ve compiled a list of some community fish fries in the Central New York area.
If you would like a community fish fry added to this list, please fill out the form at the bottom of the article, where we also have an interactive map.
American Legion Post 141
109 Fayette St., Manlius, N.Y.
Fridays into May
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
(315) 692-4426 (Call after 4 p.m. to place your order)
American Legion Post 787
5575 Legionnaire Dr., Cicero, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
(315) 699-0786 or (315) 288-5703
American Legion Post 858
114 NY-49, Cleveland, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 675-8142
American Legion Post 1128
8 Vida Dr., Williamstown, N.Y.
Fridays in Lent
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
(315) 364-2444
Blessed Sacrament / St. Vincent Fish Fry
3127 James St., Syracuse, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent (except Good Friday)
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 380-4946, (315) 420-9322, or (315) 399-2770
Bridgeport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary
427 NY-31, Bridgeport, N.Y.
February 24, March 3, 10 and 17
4 p.m. until gone (preorders begin at 3 p.m.)
(315) 633-9048
Callimachus Masonic Lodge 369
451 Main St., Phoenix, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (or until gone)
(315) 695-6222
Camillus Elks Lodge #31
6117 Newport Rd., Camillus, N.Y.
Every Friday night except for holidays
4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (eat in or take out)
(315) 672-3106
Canastota Fire Department
127 E Center St., Canastota, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 697-3341
Christ Church
407 E Seneca St., Manlius, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
Call each Friday starting at 11 a.m. to order
Take out only
(315) 682-5795
Divine Mercy Parish
592 S Main St., Central Square, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (April 7: 4 p.m. -7 p.m.)
Simply drive through to get your meal
Fairmount Fire Department
4611 W Genesee St., Syracuse, N.Y.
Ash Wednesday, Fridays through Lent
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Take out only
(315) 487-5811
Liverpool Elks Lodge
3730 Cold Springs Rd., Baldwinsville, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
(315) 622-2348
Oswego Elks Lodge
132 W 5th St., Oswego, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dine-in or takeout
(315) 343-1660
Pennellville Fire Department
3 Godfrey Rd., Pennellville, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
Begin serving at 4 p.m.
(315) 695-6046
St. Mary’s Church
St. Mary’s School Cafeteria, 49 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent ending March 31
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Dine in or take out)
(315) 635-5762
St. Rose of Lima Church
411 S Main St., North Syracuse, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent
4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (cash only)
(315) 458-0283
Syracuse Polish Home
915 Park Ave., Syracuse, N.Y.
Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Lent
Start at 12 p.m.
(315) 471-9348
Ukrainian National Home
1317 West Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y.
Ash Wednesday and Fridays through Lent
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Preorders are encouraged and can be made here
VFW 7290
105 Maxwell Ave, North Syracuse, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 458-7290
LaBuff Cole American Legion Post 911
2598 Legion Street. Cato, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 626-6737
Hastings Fire Department
1994 US RT 11 Hastings, N.Y.
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315)-625-7592
Jamesville Fire Department
6661 East Seneca Tpke. Jamesville, New York
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 492-2872
Fair Haven Fire and Rescue
14447 Fair Haven Rd, Sterling, NY 13156
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
(315)-947-5145
Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians
79 Van Anden St Auburn, NY 13021
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 252-6459
St. George Macedonian Church
5083 Onondaga Road
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 487-1265
St. Mary’s Fish Fry
600 N. Main Street, Minoa, NY 13226
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department
7224 Old County Rd., Canastota, NY 13032
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(315) 697-9809
Tri-Parish Lenten Fish Fry
600 N. Main St., Minoa
Fridays through Lent (including Good Friday)
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
If you’d like to have your organization added to the list, please fill out the information below.
We are prioritizing community-run fish fries.