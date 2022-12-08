SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A holiday tradition that warms the heart. For the 28th straight year, the Wladis Law Firm delivered new hats and gloves to the children in the Syracuse City School District.

Students at Webster Elementary got a personal visit on Thursday, from the Wladis family.

“Every elementary student in the city of Syracuse today gets a hat and glove,” said Mark Wladis.

Nearly 11,000 students in grades Pre-K through 8th went home with a brand new hat and a pair of gloves, right in time for the winter season. It’s all part of the Waldis Hat and Gloves Annual Giveaway.

“We really just appreciate the dedication to our district and our students. I know they’re carrying on a legacy and what an amazing story to tell when our community keeps coming out and helping our students and our families,” said Anthony Davis, interim Superintendent at Syracuse City School District.

Brothers Mark and Steve Wladis took over the tradition started by their father, the late George Wladis, nearly 30 years ago.

It started with a simple phone call, after seeing in the newspaper that students at Seymour Elementary were in need of hats and gloves for the winter season.

“Three days later he shows up with 582 hats and gloves, delivers them to the school, starts walking out. Heimi chases him down the hall and says ‘Who are you? Why did you do this?’ My dad says ‘I went to the city schools. I am doing pretty well right now. I have the resources, I want to give back,'” said Wladis.

The giveaway has expanded overtime, providing students grades Pre-K through 8th brand new hats and a pair of gloves.

The Wladis Law Firm has given back every year with help from the community.

The Wladis brothers telling NewsChannel 9 its great to see their smiling faces and hearing a simple “thank you” when they pick out their hats and gloves. It’s also a great feeling knowing how generous the local community is.

The Wladis Law Firm is always accepting donations. Whether its big or small, any donation can go a long way and give children a better future.

If you’re interested in donating, call 315-445-1700.