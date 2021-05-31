16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Utica, police say

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday around 2 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Schuyler Street and Knox Street in Utica.

They arrived to find a 16-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to officials..

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and will remain sedated until Tuesday, officials say.

Utica police say a comprehensive idea of her condition will be released Tuesday.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. 

