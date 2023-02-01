A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in the town of DeWitt early Wednesday morning just before 4:45 a.m.

DeWitt Police Officers were dispatched to the crash involving one car and a pedestrian on Route 298 near Deere Road.

According to police, a small Ford SUV was traveling westbound on Route 298 when the pedestrian walked into the road from the north, heading southbound.

The driver of the vehicle told police they attempted to avoid the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful due to the time.

The pedestrian is a woman who police assume to be in her 40s. She was found with serious physical injuries and required CPR.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance where she is undergoing treatment. She remains in critical condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Police say Route 298 westbound between Mautz Road and Deere Road will be closed for the next couple of hours as the investigation on the scene continues.

Westbound traffic is currently being diverted from 298 westbound to Mautz Road, to Tarbell Road, to Deere Road and back to 298 westbound.

Police say no citations have been issued at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages

them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.

This is a developing story. Follow NewsChannel 9 online and on the air for updates as we get them.