BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tesla Workers United told News 4 on Thursday that over 30 workers were fired from Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo on Wednesday, after workers attempted to organize earlier this week.

In a release, Workers United called the firings “unacceptable” and said expectations of Tesla employees at the factory are “unfair, unattainable, ambiguous and ever changing.”

“I returned to work (from COVID and a bereavement leave), was told I was exceeding expectations and then Wednesday came along,” said organizing committee member Arian Berek in a release. “I strongly feel this is in retaliation to the committee announcement and it’s shameful.”

According to the release, workers also received an email from the company around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, saying workers are prohibited from recording workplace meetings without all participants’ permission. Workers United said the policy violates federal labor law and New York’s one-party consent law to record conversations.

Tesla employee Sara Costantino, another organizing committee member, also commented as part of the statement.

“We’re angry. This won’t slow us down. This won’t stop us,” Constantino said. “They want us to be scared, but I think they just started a stampede. We can do this. But I believe we will do this.”

News 4 reached out to Tesla on Tuesday following the announcement of worker organization and did not receive a response. Thursday, News 4 reached out again and received a bounce-back email, which said Tesla’s press email inbox is full and cannot currently accept messages.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not commented publicly on the organization efforts or the reported firings.

The National Labor Relations Board said an unfair labor charge was filed with its Region 3 – Buffalo office and is being investigated. The claim was first reported on by Bloomberg.