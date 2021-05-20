Young students in the U.S. are facing higher anxiety levels as they return to the classroom

UNITED STATES(WSYR-TV) — After a year of virtual learning, many students are now returning to the classroom. Along with backpacks and notebooks, some are bringing with them new levels of anxiety.

According to a new poll from Politico, 41 percent of US parents say their child’s mental or emotional health has been worse this school year compared to last. In addition, 48 percent say social and behavioral skills have been worse.

Some children may not communicate what they’re feeling, so it’s important to keep an eye out for warning signs.

“Kids, especially in the younger age group, oftentimes are going to have other complaints, things like headaches, stomach ache,” said Samuel Rothman, ABC News Medical Contributor.

“You can also notice some clinginess, separation anxiety, any sort of panic symptoms, moodiness, refusal to do things that they might otherwise be ok with doing any kind of acting out,” Rothman said.

Experts also say parents who notice their child really struggling should consider contacting a professional psychologist.