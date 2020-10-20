1 week left to request an absentee ballot in New York State

(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday marks two weeks until Election Day and leaves only one week to request an absentee ballot in New York State.

Oct. 27 is the last day to request an absentee ballot online, by email or by fax.

Onondaga County has already seen a record-high number of absentee ballots so far this year. At last count, they had already received more than 28,000 and the numbers are still growing.