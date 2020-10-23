Part of Herkimer County ✮ Parts of Oneida County

The Town of Frankfort in Herkimer County is part of the 119th State Assembly District.

In Oneida County, the cities of Utica and Rome and the towns of Floyd, Marcy, and Whitestown are included in the 119th State Assembly District.

TOTAL DEM REP CON WOR GRE LBT IND SAM OTHER NO PARTY 66,979 26,680 21,540 1,044 284 151 142 3,905 2 63 13,168 Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020

Marianne Buttenschon (D, I)

About NewsChannel 9 has reached out to this candidate for additional information. Website: MarianneForNYAssembly.com

John Zielinski (R)

About Age: 69 Family Life: Born in Rome, NY, raised in Westmoreland and graduated from Westmoreland High School and Syracuse University. Currently lives in Marcy with wife of 31 years, Kate. Father of four children, two of who serve in the U.S. Military. Zielinski is a Certified Public Accountant, Financial & Business consultant. He is a member of Utica Lodge #47, Free & Accepted Masons. Previously served as an AYSO Coach and Referee and managed a youth hockey team for 3 years. Zielinski was previously City Chamberlain (CFO) of the City of Elmira, NY and City Chamberlain (CFO) and City Clerk of the City of Norwich, NY. Website: Facebook.com/ZielinskiForAssembly Why Vote For Zielinski? •Business Professional with over 35 years of experience as a CPA and senior financial and administrative executive wanting to bring common sense financial management ideas to the State Capitol •Focus on advocating for the needs and values of the 119th District without being controlled by the radical ultra-liberal Downstate Democratic Leadership that is focusing on a social justice agenda while ignoring the State’s long term financial problems

Michael Gentile (SAM)

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to this candidate for additional information and has not heard back

Website: Twitter.com/MikeForAssembly

Democratic incumbent Marianne Buttenschon is running for a second term. In 2018, she defeated republican challenger Dennis Bova, Jr. with 55.5% of the vote.