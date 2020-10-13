Madison County ✮ Parts of Oneida County ✮ Parts of Otsego County
The City of Sherill and the towns of Augusta, Bridgewater, Marshall, Sangerfield, and Vernon in Oneida County are part of the 121st State Assembly District.
In Otsego County, the City of Oneonta and the towns of Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Hartwick, Laurens, Milford, New Lisbon, Oneonta, Otego, Otsego, Plainfield, Pittsfield, and Richfield are included in the district as well.
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|74,141
|21,710
|28,752
|1,435
|333
|237
|173
|4,612
|2
|26
|16,861
About
Age: 36
Family Life: Married, wife Ana Laura Gonzalez teaches music at Hartwick College, 3 children
Works in insurance for NYCM
Has served or is serving on the boards of Oneonta Concert Association Opportunities for Otsego Upstate Leadership Conference, Inc (Co-Founder), TEDxOneonta Planning Committee (Co-Founder), and Oneonta Rotary Club as President.
Previous elective office was for Oneonta School Board. Previously ran for county board rep.Website: ButtermannForAssembly.com
Why Vote For Buttermann?
I was raised in a family owned and operated candle manufacturing business, I have worked in the insurance industry for fourteen years, and I also perform part-time as a musician. My degrees are in the arts and management – a unique combination of education and experience. My community engagement has been mostly nonpartisan, which has gained the support and trust of both Republican and Democratic stakeholders. We need a representative who is able to build working relationships between stakeholders across the district, because the failure to do so means we get left behind.
We are facing difficult times in New York – fiscal distress, changing economy, loss of population – and we need elected representatives who will work creatively, progressively, and inclusively to solve the challenges ahead of us. Drawing on my diverse background and community service positions me to best pursue the solutions and ideas that will help us build an exciting future in the 121st.
If elected, I want to pursue renewable energy infrastructure upgrades because they will create jobs, reduce energy costs, and protect our environment. I want to pursue changes to the way our state government supports schools in rural areas by amending the funding formula and fixing outdated regulations imposed on small schools. I want to pursue economic development plans that capitalize on the strengths of our district – land, higher education institutions, agriculture, and diversity, and invest in entrepreneurship that will see the development of 21st-century industries in our communities
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to John Salka and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
Website: SalkaForAssembly.com
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Jacob Cornell and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
Website: JakeForAssembly.poliengine.com
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Corey Mosher and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
Website: Facebook.com/MosherForNY/
Republican incumbent John Salka is seeking his second 2-year term. In 2018, Salka defeated Democrat Bill Magee, who had been in the assembly since 1990 and was the most senior member when Salka defeated him.
