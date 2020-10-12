125th Assembly District

Currently serves as a Tompkins County Legislator from Ithaca and has been serving since 2015.

Family Life: Lives with her longtime partner, his daughter and puppy.

Why Vote For Kelles?

Our economic recovery will be center stage for the next few years and the foundation we build will determine our economic strengths for many years to come. We need to minimize austerity measures that would cripple our economy long-term.

I will fight to give every child a chance of success while giving parents the freedom to enter the workforce and ensure good-paying jobs for childcare providers.

I will fight for meaningful reforms to policing policies, breaking the school-to-prison pipeline, and equity in access to housing and jobs to end centuries of injustice.

I will champion a green workforce as a road to economic recovery through renewable energy and agriculture, electrified transportation, and weatherizing buildings.

I will champion the New York Health Act to provide quality healthcare for all New Yorkers while saving taxpayers money.