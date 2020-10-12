125th Assembly District

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:
This is your district if you live in

Part of Cortland County ✮ Tompkins County

The district includes the City of Cortland, Cortlandville, Harford, Lapeer, and Virgil in Cortland County.

Voter Snapshot
TOTALDEMREPCONWORGRELBTINDSAMOTHERNO PARTY
73,06936,63716,3546552733831663,13833915,421
Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020
Meet the Candidates
Anna Kelles (D, WF)

About

Age: 46

Family Life: Lives with her longtime partner, his daughter and puppy.

Currently serves as a Tompkins County Legislator from Ithaca and has been serving since 2015.

Website: Kelles4NY.com

Why Vote For Kelles?

Our economic recovery will be center stage for the next few years and the foundation we build will determine our economic strengths for many years to come. We need to minimize austerity measures that would cripple our economy long-term.

I will fight to give every child a chance of success while giving parents the freedom to enter the workforce and ensure good-paying jobs for childcare providers.

I will fight for meaningful reforms to policing policies, breaking the school-to-prison pipeline, and equity in access to housing and jobs to end centuries of injustice.

I will champion a green workforce as a road to economic recovery through renewable energy and agriculture, electrified transportation, and weatherizing buildings.

I will champion the New York Health Act to provide quality healthcare for all New Yorkers while saving taxpayers money.

Matthew McIntyre (R, LBT)
Image of Matthew McIntyre

About

Age: 31

Family Life: Married with 2 children.

I work in management in the industrial process manufacturing field. I've served 4 years in the United States Marines and am a member of the Marine League and Knights of Columbus. This is my first attempt at running for office

Website: MathewKMcIntyre.com

Why Vote For McIntyre?

I will focus on bringing jobs back to the area, while protecting our environment. I will focus on healthcare reform, and lastly ending a lot of regulations that are barriers of entry for small businesses in the state.

Election History

Incumbent Barbara Lifton won election in the general election for New York State Assembly District 125 in 2018. She ran unopposed. Lifton has decided not to seek re-election.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected