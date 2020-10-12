125th Assembly District

Part of Cortland County ✮ Tompkins County
The district includes the City of Cortland, Cortlandville, Harford, Lapeer, and Virgil in Cortland County.
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|73,069
|36,637
|16,354
|655
|273
|383
|166
|3,138
|3
|39
|15,421
About
Age: 46
Family Life: Lives with her longtime partner, his daughter and puppy.
Currently serves as a Tompkins County Legislator from Ithaca and has been serving since 2015.Website: Kelles4NY.com
Why Vote For Kelles?
Our economic recovery will be center stage for the next few years and the foundation we build will determine our economic strengths for many years to come. We need to minimize austerity measures that would cripple our economy long-term.
I will fight to give every child a chance of success while giving parents the freedom to enter the workforce and ensure good-paying jobs for childcare providers.
I will fight for meaningful reforms to policing policies, breaking the school-to-prison pipeline, and equity in access to housing and jobs to end centuries of injustice.
I will champion a green workforce as a road to economic recovery through renewable energy and agriculture, electrified transportation, and weatherizing buildings.
I will champion the New York Health Act to provide quality healthcare for all New Yorkers while saving taxpayers money.
About
Age: 31
Family Life: Married with 2 children.
I work in management in the industrial process manufacturing field. I've served 4 years in the United States Marines and am a member of the Marine League and Knights of Columbus. This is my first attempt at running for officeWebsite: MathewKMcIntyre.com
Why Vote For McIntyre?
I will focus on bringing jobs back to the area, while protecting our environment. I will focus on healthcare reform, and lastly ending a lot of regulations that are barriers of entry for small businesses in the state.
Incumbent Barbara Lifton won election in the general election for New York State Assembly District 125 in 2018. She ran unopposed. Lifton has decided not to seek re-election.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 126th Assembly District
- 53rd State Senate District
- 125th Assembly District
- 58th State Senate District
- 50th State Senate District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App