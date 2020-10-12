Part of Cayuga County ✮ Part of Chenango County ✮ Part of Cortland County ✮ Part of Onondaga County
In Cayuga County, the 126th Assembly District includes Aurburn, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill Throop, and Venice.
In Chenango County, the district includes Lincklean, Otselic, Pitcher, Pharsalia, Plymouth, McDonough, Smyrna, and Sherburne.
In Cortland County, the 126th includes Cincinnatus, Cuyler, Freetown, Homer, Marathon, Preble, Scott, Solon, Taylor, Truxton, and Willett.
And in Onondaga County, the district includes Camillus, Elbridge, LaFayette, Marcellus, Otisco, Skaneateles, and Spafford.
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|86,066
|26,685
|31,626
|1,831
|330
|265
|151
|4,863
|4
|40
|20,271
About
Age: 58
Family Life: Married to her husband Lee Ballard and they have one son.
Teaches mathematics and computer science at Cayuga Community College, is active in the Cayuga County Arts Council and the Minority Professionals Association. Previous political experience includes being a member of the Auburn School Board and Auburn Common Council. Was elected as a Joe Biden delegate to the Democratic National Convention.Website: DiaForAssembly.com
Why Vote For Carabajal?
I support working families and labor organizations, K-12, and Higher Ed especially community colleges.
I pledge stewardship of the Finger Lakes and Kettle Lakes of Central New York.
I will actively seek social justice and equity for all and encourage economic development through celebrating the arts and diverse cultures.
I encourage and support more women to run for publicly elected offices as well.
About
Family Life: Married with 3 children.
Served in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retired as a Colonel and worked for five years after that as a defense contractor.
Ran for Congress in 2014 and served on the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Involved with multiple organizations including a member of the NY Farm Bureau, board president of the NYS Farmer Veteran Coalition, a member of the National Defense Industry Association and the American Hellenic Institute, life member of the Association of the US Army, Military Officers Association of America, the National Infantry Association, Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Says current occupation is a small businessman and farmer.Website: JohnLemondes.com
Why Vote For Lemondes?
If re-elected I will reinstate public safety and The Rule of Law (back the BLUE). That includes bail reform.
I will work to stop outmigration of people and businesses by providing reasons for them to stay. Business reforms and jobs!
Other issues I plan to tackle are taxes, utility rates, and the state deficit and spending.
Gary Finch (R) is the current assemblyman representing the 126th district. He has represented the district since 1999 but has announced he is not seeking re-election.
