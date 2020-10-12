126th Assembly District

About

Family Life: Married with 3 children.

Served in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retired as a Colonel and worked for five years after that as a defense contractor.

Ran for Congress in 2014 and served on the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Involved with multiple organizations including a member of the NY Farm Bureau, board president of the NYS Farmer Veteran Coalition, a member of the National Defense Industry Association and the American Hellenic Institute, life member of the Association of the US Army, Military Officers Association of America, the National Infantry Association, Disabled American Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Says current occupation is a small businessman and farmer.