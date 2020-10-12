128th Assembly District

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:
This is your district if you live in

✮ Part of Onondaga County ✮

The 128th Assembly District includes the Town of DeWitt, Town of Salina, Town of Onondaga, part of the City of Syracuse, and the Onondaga Nation.

Voter Snapshot
TOTALDEMREPCONWORGRELBTINDSAMOTHERNO PARTY
77,08035,21017,1231,0213862701273,51014819,384
Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020
Meet the Candidates
Pamela Hunter (D, I, WF)

About

Age: 50

Family Life: Married with one son attending college

Hunter is a member of American Legion, Dunbar Post 1642, and Lambda Kappa Mu (LKM) Sorority.

Served in the United States Army, honorably discharged with a commendation medal and two achievement medals.

Currently the only female veteran serving in the New York State Legislature. Served three terms in the Assembly. Prior to the Assembly, served on the Syracuse Common Council.

Website: NYAssembly.gov/mem/Pamela-J-Hunter

Why Vote For Hunter?

  • •Committed to CNY working families
  • •Will fight funding cuts in defense of our children’s right to a quality education
  • •Will continue to support small businesses through the economic recovery
  • •A legislator and veteran with proven leadership and experience to represent CNY in these times of crisis
Stephanie Jackson (R, C, LBT)
Stephanie Jackson

About

Age: 42

Operates a small daycare and is a home schooling provider. In the community, Jackson is vice president of the Mattydale Vikings Pop Warmer football program. This is her first attempt at public office.

Website: JacksonForThePeople.com

Why Vote For Jackson?

  • •Fighting for freedom
  • •For your God given rights
  • •For families and children
  • •For safer, smarter communities
  • •For fiscal responsibility
  • •For transparency
  • •For accountability
  • •For CNY
  • •For you
Election History

Pamela Hunter (D) (I) (EFP) is the incumbent.  She was first elected to the position in 2014. In 2016 and 2018, Hunter ran unopposed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected