✮ Part of Onondaga County ✮
The 128th Assembly District includes the Town of DeWitt, Town of Salina, Town of Onondaga, part of the City of Syracuse, and the Onondaga Nation.
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|77,080
|35,210
|17,123
|1,021
|386
|270
|127
|3,510
|1
|48
|19,384
About
Age: 50
Family Life: Married with one son attending college
Hunter is a member of American Legion, Dunbar Post 1642, and Lambda Kappa Mu (LKM) Sorority.
Served in the United States Army, honorably discharged with a commendation medal and two achievement medals.
Currently the only female veteran serving in the New York State Legislature. Served three terms in the Assembly. Prior to the Assembly, served on the Syracuse Common Council.Website: NYAssembly.gov/mem/Pamela-J-Hunter
Why Vote For Hunter?
- •Committed to CNY working families
- •Will fight funding cuts in defense of our children’s right to a quality education
- •Will continue to support small businesses through the economic recovery
- •A legislator and veteran with proven leadership and experience to represent CNY in these times of crisis
About
Age: 42
Operates a small daycare and is a home schooling provider. In the community, Jackson is vice president of the Mattydale Vikings Pop Warmer football program. This is her first attempt at public office.Website: JacksonForThePeople.com
Why Vote For Jackson?
- •Fighting for freedom
- •For your God given rights
- •For families and children
- •For safer, smarter communities
- •For fiscal responsibility
- •For transparency
- •For accountability
- •For CNY
- •For you
Pamela Hunter (D) (I) (EFP) is the incumbent. She was first elected to the position in 2014. In 2016 and 2018, Hunter ran unopposed.
- 128th Assembly District
- 127th Assembly District
- 129th Assembly District
- 130th Assembly District
- 126th Assembly District
