128th Assembly District

Age: 50

Family Life: Married with one son attending college

Hunter is a member of American Legion, Dunbar Post 1642, and Lambda Kappa Mu (LKM) Sorority.

Served in the United States Army, honorably discharged with a commendation medal and two achievement medals.

Currently the only female veteran serving in the New York State Legislature. Served three terms in the Assembly. Prior to the Assembly, served on the Syracuse Common Council.