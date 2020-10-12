129th Assembly District

Agraduate of SU & SU law school. Was previously an attorney in a private practice. Served as Councilor at Large on Syracuse’s Common Council from 1996 to 1998 and was first elected to the Assembly in 1998.

Why Vote For Magnarelli?

Keeping New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State must continue to provide assistance to local governments, hospitals, health care providers, and other essential industries/workers as we work to combat the pandemic. The health and safety of New Yorkers must be our top priority.

Rebuilding our economy in the wake of the pandemic. We need to get people back to work. However, it must be done safely and must take into consideration the anxieties and difficulties people are facing as they return to work, things like childcare, mental health needs, housing issues, and much more. People need to be able to go back to work without fear.

Supporting all levels of our education system. We must address the concerns facing our educational systems from early childhood through college. The educational futures of our children are in jeopardy as the system has been completely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to get all our educational institutions up and running again safely, and we must learn from the lessons of the pandemic. We still have major educational gaps in our society. For example, too many New Yorkers still lack access to broadband internet and the necessary technology to facilitate remote learning. The State must work to solve the inequities.