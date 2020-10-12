129th Assembly District

This is your district if you live in

✮ Part of Onondaga County ✮

This district includes part of the City of Syracuse and the towns of Geddes and Van Buren.

Voter Snapshot
TOTALDEMREPCONWORGRELBTINDSAMOTHERNO PARTY
66,59330,37014,2639663412761513,24318516,897
Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020
Meet the Candidates
Bill Magnarelli (D, I)
Bill Magnarelli

About

Family Life: Married 46 years to wife Karen who passed away in 2017. Three children and four grandchildren.

Agraduate of SU & SU law school. Was previously an attorney in a private practice. Served as Councilor at Large on Syracuse’s Common Council from 1996 to 1998 and was first elected to the Assembly in 1998.

Website: Magnarelli.com

Why Vote For Magnarelli?

Keeping New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State must continue to provide assistance to local governments, hospitals, health care providers, and other essential industries/workers as we work to combat the pandemic. The health and safety of New Yorkers must be our top priority.

Rebuilding our economy in the wake of the pandemic. We need to get people back to work. However, it must be done safely and must take into consideration the anxieties and difficulties people are facing as they return to work, things like childcare, mental health needs, housing issues, and much more. People need to be able to go back to work without fear.

Supporting all levels of our education system. We must address the concerns facing our educational systems from early childhood through college. The educational futures of our children are in jeopardy as the system has been completely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to get all our educational institutions up and running again safely, and we must learn from the lessons of the pandemic. We still have major educational gaps in our society. For example, too many New Yorkers still lack access to broadband internet and the necessary technology to facilitate remote learning. The State must work to solve the inequities.

Edward Weber (R, C)

About

Age: 69

Family Life: Married to wife,Jeanette, has five children and 1 grandchild

Currently serving second term as a town councilor and deputy supervisor in Geddes. Retired following a 46-year career in law enforcement that included work as a criminal deputy with the Onondaga Sheriff’s Department and in the investigations unit at the SU Department of Public Safety. Pastoral Council Facilitator for St. Marianne Cope Parish in Solvay, New York. Past President of the Lakeland Little League for a total of 4 years.

Website: Facebook.com/EdWeberForAssembly

Why Vote For Weber?

If elected I will:

  • •Repeal the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Act
  • •Set term limits for elected officials
  • •Single Bill Legislation
  • •Infrastructure Problems
  • •Safe Neighborhoods

Voters should elect me because I look at things through a different lens because of my Law Enforcement career. I am not a career politician. I have seen people suffering, being victims of crimes in the neighborhoods, and politicians taking advantage of each other because of the party, instead of working together to resolve the problem at hand.

I have learned while being a town councilor and deputy town supervisor in local government to work together for the residents and not blame each other because of party. That is why I am running for the 129th Assembly District of the State of New York.

Election History

Incumbent, Bill Magnarelli (D) is seeking his 12th 2-year term in the 129th Assembly District. He was first elected to the seat in the 1998 election.

In the 2018 election, Magnarelli won with nearly 74% of the vote.

Republican candidate Edward Ott received 21.2% of the vote in 2018
Running for the Conservative Party, Michael Hunter received 4.7% of the vote in 2018.

