130th Assembly District

Also an Army Veteran and currently involved with several community organizations such as the Williamson American Legion Post 394, Newark Rotary Lyons Elk Lodge 869, New York State Farm Bureau, Wayne County, New York State Grange, Wayne County New York State Corn and Soybean Growers Association, and Wayne County Cooperative Extension.

Why Vote For Manktelow?

First and foremost, securing a stable and reliable broadband internet connection for all of my constituents. Access to the internet is the future for almost everything in our society from social interaction to professional relationship building, virtual learning, and telehealth. It’s essential that everyone has modern internet access and I will continue the fight for our path into tomorrow.

Two of our core values are compassion and generosity and supporting those of us who suffer from mental disabilities or learning disorders is something that is tragically overlooked by many politicians and lawmakers. Creating a strong and robust support network for these brave individuals is one of the most compassionate and loving things we can do to make their lives easier and give them as many opportunities as possible.

One of the most productive and meaningful bills that we have in our committee is the bill that would Upgrade the Division of Veterans Affairs to an official state department, led by a director who would be a cabinet-level official. This department would have the increased ability to coordinate veteran programs for over 900,000 New York State Veterans.

Giving our farmers the latitude that they need to operate and reducing State red-tape will allow for our agricultural sector to grow in our area. This coupled with working with many agencies, public and private will help direct much-needed funds to help promote sustainable agriculture on farms both big and small as well as new startup operations

As we move into 2021, our state finances are in disarray. We need to take a hard look at spending and really what's working and what's not. If our state wants to continue with social programs and the funding that it takes to support them, we must have a robust economy that will allow our businesses to grow and offer new jobs. As I work in Albany and as I work for you, my job is to keep more of your hard-earned money in your pockets and also ensuring that the state doesn’t invade your wallets. This is a firm belief of mine and I will continue to bring that conviction with me every day that I serve you. My paycheck comes from you, the taxpayers of New York. I am your employee and you are my boss, I will never forget that.