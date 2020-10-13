131st State Assembly District

About

Age: 61

Family Life: Married to high school sweetheart, Lynn. Two children, three grandchildren

Has served as Manchester Town Supervisor for past ten year. Served four years prior to that as town councilor

Works at H&C Tool Supply as Senior Sales Engineer and CR7 Food Truck and Catering, Owner

Has been on the board of directors for Clifton Springs area YMCA for 28 years. Is also involved with NYS Fish & Wildlife Management Board, Shortsville American Legion, Post 34, Youth & Activities Committee & Sons of The American Legion Member, Red Jacket Trapshooting Club, Founder & Head Coach Twin Cities Food Pantry, Volunteer Canandaigua National Bank Advisory Board