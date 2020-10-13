131st State Assembly District

This is your district if you live in

Ontario County ✮ Seneca County

Voter Snapshot
TOTALDEMREPCONWORGRELBTINDSAMOTHERNO PARTY
73,36522,14127,4821,4192132291863,88435517,753
Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020
Meet the Candidates
Matthew Miller (D)

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Matthew Miller and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

Website: Facebook.com/MattMiller4NY/

Jeff Gallahan (R, C)

About

Age: 61

Family Life: Married to high school sweetheart, Lynn. Two children, three grandchildren

Has served as Manchester Town Supervisor for past ten year. Served four years prior to that as town councilor

Works at H&C Tool Supply as Senior Sales Engineer and CR7 Food Truck and Catering, Owner

Has been on the board of directors for Clifton Springs area YMCA for 28 years. Is also involved with NYS Fish & Wildlife Management Board, Shortsville American Legion, Post 34, Youth & Activities Committee & Sons of The American Legion Member, Red Jacket Trapshooting Club, Founder & Head Coach Twin Cities Food Pantry, Volunteer Canandaigua National Bank Advisory Board

Website: Facebook.com/GallahanForAssembly

Why Vote For Gallahan?

I will work to increase transparency and ethics of elected officials. As Supervisor, I’ve always had an open-door policy with my constituents and I’ll bring that same policy with me to the Assembly.

I will work to bring more jobs to our community. As a small business owner, I know all too well the difficulties that businesses have in New York. We need to end New York’s red tape regulations on businesses.

I will work to keep our communities safe. Recent bail reform laws have been disastrous in allowing repeat offenders back out onto the streets without bail. We must protect law and order and end the bail reform laws.

Cindy Wade (SAM)

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Cindy Wade and campaign for additional information.

Website: CindyWadeForAssembly.com/

Election History

Brian Kolb, who currently holds the seat for the 131st State Assembly District is not seeking re-election after serving 20 years. Kolb announced he would not seek re-election after his arrest on a DWI charge. Cindy Wade lost a four-way Republican Primary in June 2020 to Jeff Gallahan by roughly 400 votes.

