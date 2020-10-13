Ontario County ✮ Seneca County
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|73,365
|22,141
|27,482
|1,419
|213
|229
|186
|3,884
|3
|55
|17,753
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Matthew Miller and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
Website: Facebook.com/MattMiller4NY/
About
Age: 61
Family Life: Married to high school sweetheart, Lynn. Two children, three grandchildren
Has served as Manchester Town Supervisor for past ten year. Served four years prior to that as town councilor
Works at H&C Tool Supply as Senior Sales Engineer and CR7 Food Truck and Catering, Owner
Has been on the board of directors for Clifton Springs area YMCA for 28 years. Is also involved with NYS Fish & Wildlife Management Board, Shortsville American Legion, Post 34, Youth & Activities Committee & Sons of The American Legion Member, Red Jacket Trapshooting Club, Founder & Head Coach Twin Cities Food Pantry, Volunteer Canandaigua National Bank Advisory BoardWebsite: Facebook.com/GallahanForAssembly
Why Vote For Gallahan?
I will work to increase transparency and ethics of elected officials. As Supervisor, I’ve always had an open-door policy with my constituents and I’ll bring that same policy with me to the Assembly.
I will work to bring more jobs to our community. As a small business owner, I know all too well the difficulties that businesses have in New York. We need to end New York’s red tape regulations on businesses.
I will work to keep our communities safe. Recent bail reform laws have been disastrous in allowing repeat offenders back out onto the streets without bail. We must protect law and order and end the bail reform laws.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Cindy Wade and campaign for additional information.
Website: CindyWadeForAssembly.com/
Brian Kolb, who currently holds the seat for the 131st State Assembly District is not seeking re-election after serving 20 years. Kolb announced he would not seek re-election after his arrest on a DWI charge. Cindy Wade lost a four-way Republican Primary in June 2020 to Jeff Gallahan by roughly 400 votes.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 131st State Assembly District
- 121st State Assembly District
- 120th State Assembly District
- Trump now more likely to lose Texas than win election, FiveThirtyEight models show
- Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early voting
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App