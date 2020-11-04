2-hour election night show seen on LocalSYR.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Click the player to watch the 2-hour election night show on LocalSYR.com

While the results came in, Dan Cummings spoke with political experts Luke Perry and Bill Smollen.

Dan was also joined by Andrew Donovan, Josh Martin, and Adrienne Smith who covered the important election news in CNY.

There were also reporters who joined from across the state and there were also candidates and people at the front of the political scene in Central New York.