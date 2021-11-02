CLICK HERE: 2021 election results Your Local Election Headquarters Posted: Nov 2, 2021 / 06:46 PM EDT / Updated: Nov 2, 2021 / 10:19 PM EDT (WSYR-TV) — Below are the results by county for the 2021 election. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, a link to that county’s board of election site is provided. Cayuga County Board of Elections Cortland County Board of Elections Madison County Board of Elections Oneida County Board of Elections Onondaga County Onondaga County Board of Elections Oswego County Oswego County Board of Elections Seneca County Seneca County Board of Elections Wayne County Board of Elections