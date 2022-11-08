LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Board of Elections has released unofficial results for the 2022 general election.

For the 2022 midterm elections, 10,249 votes were cast in Lewis County, according to the board of elections.

Full results are posted below:

State Senator, 49th District

Mark Walczyk (R)

Member of Assembly, 117th District

Kenneth Blakenbush (R)

County Court Judge

Daniel R. King (R)

County Legislator, 3rd District

Jessica L. Moser (R)

Town of Diana

Supervisor: Zachary J. Smith (R)

Clerk/Collector: Karley Wake (R)

Council: Richard N. Malbeuf (R) Carl D. Pierce (R)



Town of Leyden

Justice: Brandy Deveines (D)

Town of Lowville

Council: Helen Birchenough (R)

Town of Lyonsdale

Superintendent of Highways: Dale Hawk (R)

Port Leyden

Trustee: Mark W. Dorrify (GID)

Town of Watson

Supervisor: Jeffrey F. Hoch (R)

Clerk/Collector: Sharon Sauer (R)

Council: Shawn Freeman (R)

Village of Constableville

Mayor: Samantha Brown (R)

Trustee: Stephen Ward (R), Sonia Wendt (R)

Village Croghan

Trustee: Dawn Ashline (APP)

Village of Lyons Falls

Mayor: Donna Dolhof (R)

Trustee: Gary Jock (R), Jeffrey Hoskins (R)

Trustee: Michael Bradish (R)

Village of Turin

Mayor: Joshua Leviker (PAW)

Trustee: Geoffrey R. Buckingham (BAN)

Official election results are expected to be posted in the coming days on the Lewis County Board of Elections.