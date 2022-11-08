LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Board of Elections has released unofficial results for the 2022 general election.
For the 2022 midterm elections, 10,249 votes were cast in Lewis County, according to the board of elections.
Full results are posted below:
State Senator, 49th District
- Mark Walczyk (R)
Member of Assembly, 117th District
- Kenneth Blakenbush (R)
County Court Judge
- Daniel R. King (R)
County Legislator, 3rd District
- Jessica L. Moser (R)
Town of Diana
- Supervisor: Zachary J. Smith (R)
- Clerk/Collector: Karley Wake (R)
- Council:
- Richard N. Malbeuf (R)
- Carl D. Pierce (R)
Town of Leyden
- Justice: Brandy Deveines (D)
Town of Lowville
- Council: Helen Birchenough (R)
Town of Lyonsdale
- Superintendent of Highways: Dale Hawk (R)
Port Leyden
- Trustee: Mark W. Dorrify (GID)
Town of Watson
- Supervisor: Jeffrey F. Hoch (R)
- Clerk/Collector: Sharon Sauer (R)
- Council: Shawn Freeman (R)
Village of Constableville
- Mayor: Samantha Brown (R)
- Trustee: Stephen Ward (R), Sonia Wendt (R)
Village Croghan
- Trustee: Dawn Ashline (APP)
Village of Lyons Falls
- Mayor: Donna Dolhof (R)
- Trustee: Gary Jock (R), Jeffrey Hoskins (R)
- Trustee: Michael Bradish (R)
Village of Turin
- Mayor: Joshua Leviker (PAW)
- Trustee: Geoffrey R. Buckingham (BAN)
Official election results are expected to be posted in the coming days on the Lewis County Board of Elections.