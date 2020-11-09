2024 election odds are already out. Joe Biden is not the favorite

In this July 23, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in New Orleans. Biden is placing a big bet that his loyalty to the Affordable Care Act will help propel him to the Oval Office. Yet his argument isn’t without openings for attacks. From the left, he’s certain to take heat from progressives who back the single-payer, government run system proposed by his rival Bernie Sanders and supported by Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

(NEXSTAR) – Joe Biden just received more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history – but new betting odds show he isn’t the favorite to win again in 2024.

The gambling website OddsShark summed up the early action Monday, and found three politicians with better odds than Biden of winning the Electoral College vote in four years. Current Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are 8-to-1 bets to win the presidency. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has the best odds at 5-to-1, according to lines set by the Caribbean gaming site BetOnline.

BetOnline actually gave President-elect Biden 12-to-1 odds, in line with the chances of Democratic primary opponent Andrew Yang and just ahead of Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Michelle Obama, who has never signaled an interest in running for president.

To some degree, the lines appear to bake in speculation that Biden will not run for a second term. But the 77-year-old has made no public promise not to run again in four years.

Rumors have also swirled that Donald Trump will re-enter the race during the next election cycle. BetOnline put the chances of him returning to the White House at 25-to-1, identical to a pair of his favorite Democratic targets: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren. Donald Trump Jr. opened at 40-to-1 odds.

It’s worth noting that these lines are likely to swing wildly over four years, and potentially even in the coming weeks as fallout from the 2020 race continues. Still, the gambling line aggregation site Oddschecker suggests that Harris is viewed as the favorite across all sites currently offering betting lines on the contest.

It’s also worth noting that gambling on politics is not legal in the United States.