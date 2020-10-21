21st Congressional District

Clinton County ✮ Franklin County ✮ St. Lawrence County ✮ Jefferson County ✮ Lewis County ✮ Hamilton County ✮ Essex County ✮ Warren County ✮ Washington County ✮ Fulton County ✮ Parts of Saratoga County ✮ Parts of Herkimer Counties

Tedra Cobb (D, WFP)

Supports the growth of small business development, farm to table/farm to school programs, and investment in renewable energy. Cobb also supports a Medicare public option, and expansion of mental health/addiction recovery services in Northern New York.

Website: TedraCobb.com

Elise Stefanik (R, C, I)

Supports the Second Amendment, more career/technical training, and supported the Farm Bill. Stefanik also supports finding en economical way to fight climate change and the use of renewable energy.

Website: EliseForCongress.com

Incumbent Elise Stefanik was first elected to the 21st Congressional seat in 2014 as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at the time.

This race is one of 56 U.S. House rematches from 2018. Last election Stefanik won the seat with 56.1% of the vote. Challenger Tedra Cobb received 42.4% of the vote in 2018.