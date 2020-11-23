22nd Congressional District race heads back to court

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The race for the 22nd Congressional District heads back to court on Monday. A judge in Oswego County will start taking a look at contested ballots Monday morning, and affidavits on Tuesday.

A razor thin margin separates incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi and challenger Claudia Tenney. Tenney currently leads Brindisi by just over 200 votes by our count. There are still enough outstanding ballots to be decided on by the judge that could swing this race to the incumbent or cement a win for Tenney.