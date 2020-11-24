22nd Congressional District results delayed, judge issues injunction

(WSYR-TV) — A state supreme court judge in Oswego County issued an injunction Tuesday, blocking all eight counties in the 22nd Congressional district from certifying results in the hotly contested race.
The judge issued the order following a request by an attorney from the Claudia Tenney campaign. Most of Tuesday’s testimony involved attorneys for both candidates questioning several board of elections officials how they handled absentee and affidavit ballots objected to by one of the candidates. One of the biggest issues is the use of sticky notes used in Oneida County to mark ballots being questioned and if those notes made it to court still attached to their respective ballots.
Tenney currently leads the incumbent Anthony Brindisi by just over 200 votes.
Further legal motions are due on Monday. The order does not impact other races. The boards of elections are allowed to certify the race for president and all other local races.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Health and Human Services looking at mid-December for COVID-19 vaccine distributions to states
- Sunbeam recalls 940,000 crock-pots ahead of Thanksgiving due to burn risk
- How has student testing gone around the SUNY system?
- Family Healthcast: Nov. 24, 2020
- Biden’s first Cabinet picks diverse, historic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App