22nd Congressional District results delayed, judge issues injunction

(WSYR-TV) — A state supreme court judge in Oswego County issued an injunction Tuesday, blocking all eight counties in the 22nd Congressional district from certifying results in the hotly contested race.

The judge issued the order following a request by an attorney from the Claudia Tenney campaign. Most of Tuesday’s testimony involved attorneys for both candidates questioning several board of elections officials how they handled absentee and affidavit ballots objected to by one of the candidates. One of the biggest issues is the use of sticky notes used in Oneida County to mark ballots being questioned and if those notes made it to court still attached to their respective ballots.

Tenney currently leads the incumbent Anthony Brindisi by just over 200 votes.

Further legal motions are due on Monday. The order does not impact other races. The boards of elections are allowed to certify the race for president and all other local races.