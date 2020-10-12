22nd Congressional District

Chenango County ✮ Cortland County ✮ Madison County ✮ Oneida County
It also includes parts of Broome County, Herkimer County, Oswego County, and Tioga County.
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|447,539
|144,260
|170,966
|7,309
|2,142
|1,256
|983
|25,674
|15
|288
|94,646
About
Age: 41
Family Life: Married to wife, Erica, who teaches biology at Mohawk Valley Community College, and they have two children.
I’ve represented 119th Assembly District for 10 years. I also served on Utica Board of Education.Website: BrindisiForCongress.com
Why Vote For Brindisi?
In my time in Congress, I’ve worked with Democrats and Republicans to get things done. That means sending 5 COVID relief bills to President Trump’s desk, getting four pieces of my legislation signed into law by the President, and standing up to anyone to make sure our region has what it needs. I’ve taken on Spectrum cable, big drug companies, Washington politicians, and more to fight for our region. I’ve worked to increase mental health care resources for our Veterans. But we have more work to do. We need to work together to end the pandemic and get our economy moving again. That means building a coalition to get critical aid for our state, county, and local governments so we can keep our essential services, like police, firefighters, and educators, the resources they need and investing in broadband to make sure our economy is ready for the coming century. In Congress, I will continue to work with members of both parties on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Agriculture Committee, and House Armed Services Committee to deliver for our region.
About
Age: 59
Family Life: Has an adult son, Trey a Naval Academy graduate that serves as a Captain in the Marine Corps
I co-own Mid-York Press, a small family-owned manufacturing company in Sherburne (Chenango County) that employs 80 people. I am also an attorney and have served on several health and education boards over the years.Website: ClaudiaForCongress.com
Why Vote For Tenney?
I’m a compassionate advocate for our families, our community, and our nation. I am committed to defending our Constitutional principles and America’s values of freedom, self-reliance, and opportunity for all. I fight for the people of Upstate New York – for good-paying jobs, greater freedom, lower taxes, a strong national defense, getting tough on China, and rebuilding America’s manufacturing base. I will work across the aisle for our middle-class families and help get people back to work. And I will always stand with law enforcement who protect and serve our communities, never to defund the police. I will hold China accountable for their lies and misinformation that led to COVID-19 and work to bring back Made in America manufacturing.
About
Age: 39
Family Life: Married to wife, Sara, and has a 19-year-old son
Price most recently ran for state assembly and Owego Town Board. He’s been involved with Apalachin Youth Sports, Friendship Lodge #153 Free and Accepted Masons, Royal Arch, and Eastern Star.Website: Facebook.com/Valkiroc
Why Vote For Price?
I believe that we need more fiscal transparency, more political accountability, and more leadership that isn’t in the pockets of corporations or party leadership.
Claudia Tenney (R, C) was elected in 2016 after Republican Richard Hanna announced he would retire after six years in the House.
Anthony Brindisi (D) was elected to the seat in 2018 after defeating one-term incumbent Tenney. In 2018 this race was decided only after the absentees were counted.
