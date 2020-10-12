22nd Congressional District

Why Vote For Brindisi?

In my time in Congress, I’ve worked with Democrats and Republicans to get things done. That means sending 5 COVID relief bills to President Trump’s desk, getting four pieces of my legislation signed into law by the President, and standing up to anyone to make sure our region has what it needs. I’ve taken on Spectrum cable, big drug companies, Washington politicians, and more to fight for our region. I’ve worked to increase mental health care resources for our Veterans. But we have more work to do. We need to work together to end the pandemic and get our economy moving again. That means building a coalition to get critical aid for our state, county, and local governments so we can keep our essential services, like police, firefighters, and educators, the resources they need and investing in broadband to make sure our economy is ready for the coming century. In Congress, I will continue to work with members of both parties on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Agriculture Committee, and House Armed Services Committee to deliver for our region.