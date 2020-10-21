23rd Congressional District

Chautaugua County ✮ Cattaraugus County ✮ Allegany County ✮ Steuben County ✮ Yates County ✮ Schuyler County ✮ Seneca County ✮ Tompkins County ✮ Chemung County ✮ parts of Ontario County ✮ Parts of Tioga County

Meet the Candidates
Tracy Mitrano (D, WFP)

Website: Mitrano2020.com

Tom Reed (R, C, I)

Website: TomReedForCongress.com

Election History

Republican incumbent Tom Reed has held the 23rd Congressional seat since 2013. Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano battled with Reed back in 2018 for the seat. Reed won that election with 54.2% of the vote. Mitrano had 45.8%.

